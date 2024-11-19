Two promising young Isle of Man hockey players have been selected to join the Scottish under-18 and under-16 junior development squads.
Manx Hockey Association spokesperson Paul Nuttall said: ‘Joe Savage (u18) and Angus Mo (u16)’s selection represents a strong indication of the bright future that lies ahead for them in Scottish hockey, as they showcase their talent and potential on the national stage.
‘Both players have come through the Isle of Man junior age group squads, a concept set up by Niamh Goddard with support from a team of coaches and volunteers from the Manx hockey community, a small but passionate hub for developing future talent in the island.’
Angus, formerly of Ramsey Hockey Club, joined the Isle of Man under-14 boys squad and was key to their successful run that took them to the semi-final of the England Hockey Boys U14 Cup competition in 2022.
Angus became part of the Scottish Hockey ‘Aspiring’ squad in 2023 where his development impressed selectors and he has now been called up to the ‘Emerging’ squad under-18s for the 24/25 cycle.
Previously of Castletown Hockey Club, Joe entered the island junior sides at the u14 age group, going on to play at u16 and u18 levels, before progressing to make appearances for the Isle of Man senior men’s side.
Joe will join the Scottish Hockey under-18s ‘Aspiring’ programme for the 24/25 cycle, with a goal of competing in the European Hockey Under-18 Championships next summer.
Nuttall added: ‘It’s very pleasing to see both players go on to develop their talents at a national level, having shown from a young age in the Isle of Man that they have a talent for the sport.
‘Although both are now playing their hockey within their national development sides for Scottish junior hockey, they do both come back to their local clubs of Ramsey and Castletown when on-island and return to their roots whenever possible to train with their former clubmates – back where they began their hockey journey.
‘Their selection is no doubt a proud moment for their families and also for the wider hockey community in the Isle of Man - it is testament to the hours of dedication and hard work they have put in.
‘Everyone associated with the Manx Hockey Association would like to congratulate Angus and Joe on their selection, wishing them well for the season ahead and hope to hear of future successes and development in hockey.’