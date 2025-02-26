Entries for this year’s Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon open this Saturday, March 1.
Race day is Sunday, August 10, both events starting and finishing in Ramsey.
Both of the Altenar-sponsored races are being held under UKA rules and licences.
A spokesperson for organisers the Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club said: ‘The course runs through various landscapes from coastal roads to countryside with many marshals, water-stations and supporters to cheer you along.
‘There are t-shirts and medals for all entrants, together with prizes, trophies, physios, spot prizes and of course not forgetting the legendary buffet at the finish all for the entry fee of £38 (£33 for affiliated athletes). Walkers are also welcome at this event.
‘Registration is simple and straightforward. Visit the official event website isleofmanmarathon.com or the entry system at Manxtimingsolutions.com and follow the instructions to sign up.
‘Ensure you fill out all necessary information and submit your registration fee to secure your spot.’
The Marathon and Half-Marathon are the first in the Bell Burton No Rest for the Wicked series of six races in six days, which includes various events around the island.
More details closer to the time.
- IoMVAC will be organising the annual HubPeople 20-mile Road Race next Sunday, March 9 at the NSC perimeter road.
First held in 1979, the race was switched to its current venue in 1992 and now comprises 40 laps of the facility.
The run is seen as an ideal event for those preparing for marathon events later in the year, particularly the London Marathon in April.
Entries should be received by the organisers, the Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club, by midnight on March 5.
Forms are available on the club’s Facebook group.