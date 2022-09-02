Isle of Man National XC mountain bike champs
Sunday 11th September 2022 1:00 pm
Round four of the Cycle 360 mountain bike series is to take place on Sunday, September 18 at Chibbanagh Plantation, Braaid.
This round will also form the Isle of Man National XC Championships, meaning that the winners of the male and female expert category will be awarded the title of Isle of Man National XC Champion and will get to don the National XC Championship jersey for a whole year.
Entries are now open here: cycle360mtbseries.com/register
Timings: 8.30am-9.30am - Sign on and practice laps; 9.30am-9.45am - marshal sign on and course positioning; 9.45am - rider briefing at sign on; 10am - race start - expert, sport, youth and novice.
More information can be found on the dedicated website: www.cycle360mtbseries.com
