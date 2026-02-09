The Isle of Man Pony Club’s annual prize presentation took place recently at the Fun Barn.
The new venue for the event proved very popular and was ideal for all the members and parents who attended.
After the food the awards were presented followed by a disco and the bucking bronco which was in huge demand with queues forming all night.
The committee would like to thank the Whitebridge Road venue for making the club feel so welcome, Mary and Laura Callow for presenting the prizes, Linda Bond for the photographs, Jenny Pepper for organising, Cheryl Curphey for being Master of Ceremonies and Emily Shimell for providing the disco.
The next event for members will be on Friday, February 20 in the shape of a Rally Llamedos with Janice Mercer between 10am and 4pm.
It is open to all members but numbers will be limited. For further information regarding the Pony Club please visit https://branches.pcuk.org/isleofman/
Award winners: Calvert Fisher for Attendance - Hannah Wylie; Blaze Trophy for Tack and Turnout at Garran Beg - George Jackson; Ramsey Crookall for Senior Tack and Turnout - Another example of super turnout - Lily Roberts; Boodle and Dunthorne Trophy for Dressage - Breesha Byers; PC Trophy for most improved 5 & under - Hope Curphey; Carlton Blue Boy Trophy for Most Improved 7 & Under - to Penny Preston; Stewart Angus Trophy for Most Improved 9 & under - Harriet Bailey; Tommy Merrill for Most Improved 10/11 years - Amelia Corrin; E N Christian Most Improved 12/13 - Ava Clothier; Farrants Froy Most Improved 14/15 - Evie Grayse Cringle-Preston; Palace Trophy Most Improved 16-18 - Eleanor Pritchard; Associates Trophy - Lauren Batty; Garry Parker Most Improved Boy - Caelan Douglas; Country Music Trophy for best Games Pony - Conrhenny Alice Springz ridden by Sienna Curphey; Melody Trophy for best all round Pony Club Pony - Dilly Dolly Daydream ridden by Esme Bond; Michael Trophy most improved Horse - Icarus Drum ridden by Issy Hartley; Mike Brackett Trophy for most improved pony - Conrhenny Follican ridden by Darcy Morgan Jones; Jean Burns Trophy for Courage and Achievement in the face of Adversity – Jake Cringle; Cheryl Bond for Achievement in Eventing - Isla Caine; Cardina Trophy for Achievement in Cross Country - Darcey Sutton; Cardington Trophy for Best Manx Bred - Enbar Special Star ridden by Alice Teare; Joanne McCubbin Trophy for good Pony Club member - Henrietta Granger; Kenzie Steele Trophy for Best Mum - Hazel Bailey; Charlie Trophy for Annual Polo Award - Grace Quilliam; Blue Moon Trophy - Most Improved Tetrathlete - Caelan Douglas; Jean Burns Memorial Rosebowl awarded by the District Commissioner for service to the Club - Mary and Laura Callow.
Members who represented the club off island: Rowan Thompson, Sirona Thompson, Bonnie White, Darcy Morgan, Hettie Walker, Harper Potts, Grace Quilliam, Miley Cowell, Molly Huxham, Emily Corrin, Sienna Curphy, Eve Steriopulos, Emilie Katkjaer, Alice Teare, Darcey Sutton, Ruby Qualtrough, Tayla Griffin, Libby Shimmin, Isla Caine, Susie Callister, Issy Ennett, Hattie Pepper, Amelia Hotchkiss, Sammie Callister, Annabelle Byers and Breesha Byers.
