Award winners: Calvert Fisher for Attendance - Hannah Wylie; Blaze Trophy for Tack and Turnout at Garran Beg - George Jackson; Ramsey Crookall for Senior Tack and Turnout - Another example of super turnout - Lily Roberts; Boodle and Dunthorne Trophy for Dressage - Breesha Byers; PC Trophy for most improved 5 & under - Hope Curphey; Carlton Blue Boy Trophy for Most Improved 7 & Under - to Penny Preston; Stewart Angus Trophy for Most Improved 9 & under - Harriet Bailey; Tommy Merrill for Most Improved 10/11 years - Amelia Corrin; E N Christian Most Improved 12/13 - Ava Clothier; Farrants Froy Most Improved 14/15 - Evie Grayse Cringle-Preston; Palace Trophy Most Improved 16-18 - Eleanor Pritchard; Associates Trophy - Lauren Batty; Garry Parker Most Improved Boy - Caelan Douglas; Country Music Trophy for best Games Pony - Conrhenny Alice Springz ridden by Sienna Curphey; Melody Trophy for best all round Pony Club Pony - Dilly Dolly Daydream ridden by Esme Bond; Michael Trophy most improved Horse - Icarus Drum ridden by Issy Hartley; Mike Brackett Trophy for most improved pony - Conrhenny Follican ridden by Darcy Morgan Jones; Jean Burns Trophy for Courage and Achievement in the face of Adversity – Jake Cringle; Cheryl Bond for Achievement in Eventing - Isla Caine; Cardina Trophy for Achievement in Cross Country - Darcey Sutton; Cardington Trophy for Best Manx Bred - Enbar Special Star ridden by Alice Teare; Joanne McCubbin Trophy for good Pony Club member - Henrietta Granger; Kenzie Steele Trophy for Best Mum - Hazel Bailey; Charlie Trophy for Annual Polo Award - Grace Quilliam; Blue Moon Trophy - Most Improved Tetrathlete - Caelan Douglas; Jean Burns Memorial Rosebowl awarded by the District Commissioner for service to the Club - Mary and Laura Callow.