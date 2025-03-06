Evie Roberts was a popular winner of the Disability Sportsperson of the Year accolade at last week’s Isle of Man Sports Awards.
The 14 year old Ballakermeen student competed in the Dressage and Countryside Challenge of the Riding for the Disabled Association’s virtual championships last year.
Born with bilateral anophthalmia, a condition where the eyes do not develop, Evie wears two prosthetic eyes.
Despite this, she competed off lead in the event with her horse Cobweb.
Evie fought off a strong set of competitors from RDA centres across the British Isles to come first in her dressage class. She followed this up with victory in the championship’s ‘Countryside Challenge’, which saw Evie steer Cobweb around a series of obstacles.
Upon accepting her award on the Villa Marina Royal Hall stage on Thursday, the teen podcaster said: ‘Getting into horse riding was my mum’s idea I believe, because I think they were trying to combine a sport with my love of animals - it’s the perfect connection really.
‘You’ve got be a little bit kind of reckless to try these things with my condition. When you’ve got a disability you will be told you can’t do certain things and I think it’s about overcoming those barriers and stereotypes.
‘It can be very difficult at times as the world is not always accessible, but you can usually find ways around things.’
Talking about her love for horse riding, Evie added: ‘It’s just the most incredible thing.
‘It’s such an amazing sport to take part in. One of the things I really love about it you’re kind of doing it with someone else - you get matched with a certain horse.
‘It’s such a fun thing to take part in. I look forward to horse riding every Friday.
‘Riding for the Disabled is just the most amazing charity and they provide such amazing opportunities for people living with disabilities in the Isle of Man and I’m super happy I get to ride with them.’
Reflecting on her success in the virtual championships in 2024, Evie said: ‘I found out in November that I’d won having completed the events in March.
‘I hadn’t realised for a little while that I’d won the dressage. When I realised, it was the most amazing feeling.
‘The next day we found out that I’d won the countryside challenge as well, which was so surreal. It was amazing just to be able to compete in the competitions let alone win them.’
Evie admitted she hasn’t got any firm sporting plans for this year, but said: ‘Maybe there will be things that come along, but I honestly don’t know yet.
‘Hopefully I’ll be able to do some more competing this year, but I’ll definitely keep going with it as it is something that I really do enjoy doing.’
