Isle of Man athlete Regan Corrin won the Under-21 Sportsman of the Year accolade at last week’s Isle of Man Sports Awards.
The 18-year-old high jumper and long jumper has been one of the rising stars of Manx athletics in recent seasons, having announced himself on the international stage with a gold medal at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.
The teenager followed that up with a sublime season in 2024, regularly breaking records and setting new personal bests on his way to earning Great Britain selection for the European Under-18 Championships in Slovakia last summer where he only narrowly missed out on a medal.
After picking up the award from Newfield representative Sam Jones, who was a team-mate at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey, a delighted Corrin commented: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing to win this.
‘I didn’t think 2024 was going to go quite as well as it did to be honest. After 2023, I thought if I could just build on this and stay consistent, but 2024 just got better and better.
‘I got the GB call-up and went to the Euros – I honestly now think that the sky’s the limit. Going to the Europeans and competing against the best in Europe was just unbelievable.
‘Then in September I managed to get the European lead and I was ranked number four in the world so I’m absolutely buzzing with that.’
So what’s next for the Loughborough student? ‘This year I’m just going to keep on pushing. I had a bit of trouble with illness in October so I didn’t get as much training as I wanted to. But indoors I’ve still managed to get records and personal bests and pushing for medals.
‘Outdoors you can guarantee that I’ll be medalling nationally and internationally so, with that extra training this year, the sky’s the limit.’