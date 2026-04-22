The Isle of Man national swimming team has announced a new partnership with MAC Group.
The agreement with the independent financial advisory and insurance broking group will strengthen the team’s communications, PR activity and social media presence, complementing Utmost’s continued role as main sponsor.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘The collaboration supports the ongoing development and profile of athletes representing the Isle of Man.
‘Building on an existing relationship, the partnership will focus on developing the swimming team’s communications strategy, providing PR and design support, and enhancing social media channels.
‘The aim is to help the team tell its story more clearly, highlight athlete achievements and build a stronger presence across digital platforms.’
Team treasurer and manager Erica Bellhouse said: ‘We are really pleased to be working with MAC Group again. Its support last year was invaluable, and this new communications partnership comes at an ideal time as we focus on strengthening our visibility.
‘With MAC Group’s guidance, we will be able to share our athletes’ journeys more effectively and build deeper engagement with our supporters and the wider community.’
Jon McGowan, chief executive officer of MAC Group, added: ‘We are delighted to continue our relationship with the Isle of Man swim team, alongside main sponsor Utmost.
‘Last year, we were proud to support the team during a remarkable and highly successful Island Games campaign, and this new partnership allows us to continue contributing to the team.
‘Using our in-house expertise, we aim to showcase the dedication and talent within the squad and ensure their achievements are communicated clearly and effectively.
‘The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting sport on the Isle of Man and to shining a light on emerging talent, drawing on MAC Group's experience.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.