The Isle of Man junior shooting team produced a series of encouraging performances at the GB Junior International, held at the Bisley ranges in Surrey recently.
The event, run by the National Small-bore Rifle Association, is open to athletes aged 21 and under and this year attracted competitors from across the UK as well as South Africa.
Disciplines included prone rifle and air pistol, testing accuracy and consistency over four days of competition.
The Manx squad comprised Fredrik Sime in the men’s 50-yard rifle, Peter Farnworth in the men’s 10m air pistol, and Kathryn Holden in the women’s 10m air pistol. For Sime and Farnworth it was a first outing representing the island and their first competition off-island.
Sime opened with 11th place in the men's grand prix before matching that position in the championship match. His highlight came in the team event, where he combined with two Scottish shooters to claim gold in the 50-yard rifle team competition.
Farnworth set personal bests across both air pistol matches. He finished 26th in the men's grand prix and 20th in the championship match.
Holden began with sixth place in the women's grand prix before finishing 10th in the main match. In the mixed pairs, Holden and Farnworth finished 16th of 31 teams in the 10m air pistol event.
The week ended with a particularly memorable moment. Turkish air pistol star Yusuf Dikeç — who became an internet sensation during last year’s Paris Olympics — was a special guest at the medal ceremonies.
Famous worldwide for the viral memes sparked by his seemingly casual demeanour on the firing line, Dikeç presented medals and took time to speak with competitors. He answered questions, shared advice and encouragement, and posed for photos — with Kathryn Holden among those who met him.
Team manager Nathan Holden praised the trio’s efforts: ‘This level of competition is invaluable, particularly for our debutants. Fredrik’s gold medal, Peter’s personal bests and Kathryn’s strong performances reflect the talent emerging from the island.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.