The Isle of Man has participated in the Games since 1958, bringing home 12 medals in total including three golds. The majority of these have come in shooting and road cycling, neither of which will be taking place in the Glasgow games with the programme limited to 10 sports, down from 19 in 2022. The 23rd edition of the Games will take place in Scotland between July 23 and August 2 of that year, returning to the city 12 years after the 2014 Commonwealth Games.