Isle of Man-born Nickolas Ellis will make his GB4 Championship debut with Elite Motorsport at Donington Park this weekend (September 7-8).
The 17-year old from Port Erin made his car racing debut with the Norfolk squad at Brands Hatch last September and now has 22 Ginetta Junior Championship races under his belt in the sports car series.
He will now switch to the single-seater championship with East Anglian team Elite Motorsport.
Ellis, who has sponsored by St John’s-based Thornton Chartered Financial Planners and Mooch Creative, has tested one of Elite’s GB4 cars at the French Val de Vienne circuit and then at Snetterton last month prompting the Manx teenager to switch to the single-seater category in what is currently a one-off outing.
Nickolas, who won his fleet at the RS Tera World Championship in sailing, only began karting seriously in 2021 and raced in the British Kart Championship Junior Rotax while conducting Ginetta testing with Elite, having missed the first half of the season because of his GCSEs.
The former King William’s College student added: ‘It’s always been my dream to drive a single-seater, let alone race one, so I’m super excited to be making my GB4 Championship debut at Donington next month.
‘Coming from Ginetta Juniors I obviously need to adapt, quickly, to aero and slick tyres, which is a steep learning curve, but I have shown good pace in testing.
‘My times at Snetterton were competitive with the existing midfield runners so I’m hoping that I’ll be in the mix in the three races at Donington.’