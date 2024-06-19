The Isle of Man 10,000m running championships take place next Wednesday, June 26, at the NSC athletics track.
The race will start at some point after 7.30pm when the Trilogy Track and Field League programme ends.
Age groups covered are under-20 and above.
Organisers added: ‘Please be aware super fast road shoes cannot be worn on the track.
‘Full lists of shoes will be published at the weekend.’
Presentation of medals for first three female and first three open category medals will be made immediately after the event.