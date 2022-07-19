Isle of Man Track & Field Championships this weekend at National Sports Centre

Isle of Man Athletics Association is hosting the 2022 Track and Field Championships at the National Sports Centre in Douglas this weekend.

The action begins with the under-11-boys cricket ball throwing event at 10.15am on Saturday, in addition to the under-15 and under-13 girls shot putt.

The opening track events are the under-13 girls/boys 75-metre hurdles final at 10.45 and 10.55am respectively.

There will be a break around 1.30pm for medal presentations and lunch, resuming at 2pm with the under-11 girls 1,200-metre final and the women’s javelin.

On Sunday, the first events will be the under-13 and u15 girls discus at 10.15am, at the same time as the u-15 boys long jump, the under-17 and senior men’s shot putt.

The track events get underway 15 minutes later with the under-17 men’s 400m hurdles final.

There will be another bfreak after the 3km race walk at 12.30pm, with the final afternoon of action commencing at 1.30 with the pole vault and the heats for the under-nine girls 200 metres at 1.50.

The closing events on the track will be the finals of the 800 and 5,000 metres.

- Western AC is hosting the fifth and final round of the Dave Phillips Memorial Peel promenade and headlands series today, Friday.

Sponsored by Sweeney Todd Gentlemen’s Hairdressers, signing-on will, as usual, be in the Youth Club from 6.15 and racing begins with the children at 7 o’clock.

The junior presentation will take place on the promenade following the completion of their races.

The one and two-lap presentations will be in the Corrin Hall in the grounds of Peel Cathedral, with a buffet refreshments. Although there is no bar, feel free to bring a beer to help in this warm weather.

l Round nine of the Callin Wild-sponsored Manx Fell Running League takes place a week on Saturday, July 30.

The Slooby Dhoo race will start and finish in Ballaugh plantation and cover a 10km route that includes the Hidden Valley and the brutal ascent of Slieau Freoghane.

The start time is 1.30 with registration at Ballamoar campsite from midday until 1pm.

There will be a short course option, again based at Ballaugh plantation.

The Scrappy Dhoo race is a round of the Michael Tait-supported Junior Fell Championships and will be run over a 5km course. This race is open to seniors as well. Registration also at Ballamoar campsite.

l The Isle of Man Marathon and Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, August 14.