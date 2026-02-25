The Manx Rams netball team triumphed in the Quad Nations Netball Series in London at the weekend.
The competition took place at Brunel University, bringing together four competing nations: the Isle of Man, France, Malta and Switzerland.
The tournament followed a round robin format, with each team facing one another across an action-packed weekend. The four sides had previously met in May last year, setting the stage for another highly competitive series.
Play started on Friday evening with the first of two friendlies with France for the island’s new mixed men’s and women’s squad. They suffered a narrow 29-31 defeat but bounced back the next day to win the rematch 30-27.
Saturday featured four key fixtures in the main women’s tournament: France vs Isle of Man, Malta vs Switzerland, Switzerland vs France and Isle of Man vs Malta.
The competition concluded on Sunday with the remaining matches between the Isle of Man and Switzerland and France and Malta.
The Isle of Man women delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament, emerging as overall champions after winning all three of their matches:
Isle of Man 48-41 France, Isle of Man 54-33 Malta and Isle of Man 70-45 Switzerland.
France secured the runner-up position, highlighted by a closely-contested victory over Malta in their final game on Saturday.
Fans and supporters can watch all matches on the Isle of Man Netball YouTube channel which can be found at www.youtube.com/@iomnetball
The tournament also marked several significant individual achievements for Isle of Man players.
Rachel Johnstone and Ashley Hall both celebrated earning their 50th international caps, a testament to their experience, consistency and long-standing contribution to local netball.
Alice Cross reached an important career milestone, earning her 25th cap during the series.
Meanwhile, Sarah Long received her first international cap, an achievement reflecting her hard work and development.
Player of the Match honours were awarded to three Isle of Man players across the weekend - Stephen Mulhern, Ashley Hall and Lexa Hattersley.
MOLLY SPIERS
