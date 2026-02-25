A 24-3 defeat of Ramsey at a soggy Mooragh Park made it two from two for Douglas Celts in the Hartford Homes Manx Cup and leaves them needing only a point from their final game to guarantee them a spot in the final.
It was very much an attritional game between two very aggressive defences and it was no surprise that the game was scoreless for the first half-hour.
A moderate breeze swept down the pitch from the town end and this, coupled with steady rain, meant handling was a problem for both sides.
The deadlock was finally broken just after the half-hour mark when a Ramsey foray into Douglas’s half yielded a penalty.
Some backchat to referee Darryl Richards moved the spot 10 metres closer to the posts and Ramsey scrum-half Dan Kelly kicked his side into a 3-0 lead.
It lasted less than minute though. Douglas reclaimed the restart and two phases later Ralph Clarke trucked it up close to line with former Ramsey man Mark Oldfield on hand to score. Douglas retained their 5-3 advantage till half-time.
Just after the interval Craig Martin had a chance to extend the Douglas lead but his penalty attempt hit the upright and bounced clear.
But he atoned for the miss four minutes later when relentless Douglas pressure finally split the Ramsey defence and he galloped in for a try which he converted himself.
Three minutes later, Douglas were in again. Shay Waterworth fired a midfield penalty into the seaside corner. From the lineout, Douglas selected the catch and drive option and the forwards big diesel sparked into life.
Oldfield was at the back and broke off to touch down for his second of the game and a 17-3 lead.
Ramsey rang the changes at this point and knew they had to throw caution to the wind. Harry Parsons was thrown into the game and he immediately made inroads and provided some much-needed impetus.
Playing into the wind in heavy rain was difficult and fraught with danger though and with 65 minutes gone Ramsey rolled the dice one time too many.
A pass intended to break their opponents’ line was picked off by Douglas prop Rich Bell and, with the northerners committed to the attack, there was nobody to stop him cantering in for the bonus point try which Martin converted.
Ramsey will need to dust themselves down quickly: their next fixture is a league and cup double against Vagabonds at Ballafletcher this Saturday, February 28.
RESULTS
Saturday, February 21:
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Winnington Park 52-31 Vagabonds
Hartford Holmes Manx Cup
Ramsey 3-24 Douglas Celts
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.