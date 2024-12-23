Conor Cummins will ride Ducati machinery during the 2025 road racing season for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing.
The Ramsey Rocket recently moved to the Northern Irish team following an eight-year stint with Padgett’s Honda and is now set to race on the Italian manufacturer for the first time during the season’s Supersport races.
Announcing the decision to switch from Yamaha to a Ducati Panigale V2 in the new year, Burrows Engineering/RK Racing commented: ‘After a lot of success on the Yamaha R6, it’s time for a fresh challenge, and we can’t wait to get started on the Italian machine.
‘The Ducati V2 has been proven as a very capable package on both short circuits and road racing over the past few years.
‘For our rider Conor Cummins, this will be a milestone – his first time riding a Ducati. Conor is no stranger to pushing bikes to their limits, and he’s excited to get to grips with the Ducati.’
The 38-year-old Manxman agreed: ‘I’m really excited about riding the Ducati V2, it will be the first time I’ve ridden a Ducati and it makes me excited for a couple of reasons.
‘Ducati is an iconic brand within motorcycling and they always turn heads with how cool they look so that is one element.
‘The second reason and the most important being that I think the Ducati will really benefit me in the way it rides.
‘Coming from conventional four-cylinder 600cc machines, I’ve felt that the initial punch off the turn is somewhere I’ve always been compromised because of my stature, but with the twin-cylinder Ducati being very strong in the lower rev range, I feel that will be a big benefit to my riding.
‘Overall, together with the BMW M1000RRs, I think John [Burrows] and the team have put a very capable package beneath me for and I’ll be ready to go come the start of the season.’
Team boss John Burrows added: ‘I am really looking forward to running the Ducati V2 next year. We’ve campaigned the R6 for a long time now and I felt as if we needed a new challenge and to start to make our way into the new generation Supersport machines.
‘In racing things change fast and you have to run with the times. I initially thought about running the new Yamaha R9, but again that would have been an unproven package and logistically with timings it might have arrived too close to our important races next year.
‘The Ducati is tried, tested and proven in both disciplines of racing and I felt it was the best package to go with for Conor. Ducati is an iconic brand and I’m looking forward to running it in 2025.’