Manxman Conor Cummins has signed with Northern Irish team Burrows Engineering for next year’s TT.
Cummins replaces Dominic Herbertson, who left the team last month, and will ride a BMW M 1000 RR in the Superbike, Superstock, Superstock and Senior races.
The 38-year old will also contest the two Supersport races for the team, with his machinery still to be confirmed.
Led by Team Principal and former TT racer John Burrows, the decision to sign Cummins signals a clear mark of intent for the Dungannon-based squad.
After taking their second TT podium with Herbertson earlier this year, the signing of Cummins means they’re ideally placed to add to that tally with the Ramsey rider having stood on the rostrum on 12 previous occasions.
Burrows said: ‘It’s a different kind of signing for the team in 2025 but having Conor on board is something we’re all massively excited about.
‘We’ve known each other since 2006 when I was racing, and Conor was getting his first taste of the Irish roads, and we’ve remained friends ever since.
‘I never thought I’d be having a conversation with him about signing for the team, but I’m delighted it’s now official.
‘It’s a mark of intent for us to sign someone of Conor’s calibre.
‘The fire has well and firmly been lit inside Conor again and he’s a point to prove. He knows he needs to be riding regularly, and we’ll give him all the tools he needs.
‘Having Conor on board also strengthens our ties to the island, with Charlotte Richardson our title sponsor from RK Racing being Manx, too.
‘She keeps the wheels turning, so it’s a nice tie up for all parties.
‘As a team, we’re delighted to have such a quality rider with us and everything about it feels right. It’s a good fit for everyone and as a team we’re delighted to have signed Conor.’
Cummins, who made his TT debut in 2006, makes the move to the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team and BMW after a decade riding Honda machinery, firstly for the official Honda Racing team and then the Padgetts squad for whom he rode between 2016 and 2024.
Next season will be the first year he’s lined up for the German manufacturer.
Currently the sixth fastest rider ever to have lapped the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, courtesy of a personal best lap speed of 133.116mph in the 2022, Cummins is also one of the most experienced riders on the grid, having now made 73 starts.
He stood on the podium in all but one of the Superbike and Senior races to take place between 2018 and 2022, with a third-place finish in the 2022 Senior TT his most recent rostrum appearance.
Cummins added: ‘John and I go back a long way from when I competed against him on the Irish roads and I’ve got a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and a team manager, so I’m ecstatic to have signed for the team.
‘I’ve obviously spent a lot of time on Honda machinery so the BMW will be a new challenge, but I’ve seen at close quarters just how strong a package it is – the results at the TT speak for themselves – and having had a brief spin on the FHO Racing BMW at Armoy, I’m excited about riding John’s bike.’
‘The machinery is going to be of the best quality and it’s a complete reset for me and a new chapter in my career. There’s no pressure from the team and John just wants me to enjoy riding his bike but we both have goals we want to achieve as well.
‘The results won’t be given to me, and we’ll need to work hard but getting back on the TT podium is where I want to be. The programme is all set, and I know where I’ll be riding and when so I’m really excited about our 2025 prospects.’
After pre-season testing in Spain, Cummins will contest the opening round of the National Superstock Championship at Oulton Park and the North West 200 before TT qualifying gets underway on May 26.