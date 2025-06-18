Veteran Michael Rutter is back at home after his crash at this year’s TT.
The seven-time winner’s Bathams AJN Racing team provided the update on Tuesday following the 53-year-old’s off in the closing stages of the Supertwin race on June 6.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the team said: ‘We are very happy to let you all know that Michael is now back at home on the road to recovery, and getting some much-needed rest now that the medical teams have done their bit.
‘All of us at Bathams AJN Racing would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been part of Michael’s care so far and to everyone for their kind words and well wishes.
‘We’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction and are sorry we can’t get back to everyone, but all the messages have been read and are very much appreciated.’
Rutter came off his Yamaha at the 31st Milestone on the third and final lap of the second twins race of the week.
He was initially treated at the scene by marshals and medical staff before being taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment. He was then flown to the Walton Centre in Liverpool for specialist treatment.
The West Midlands rider suffered a number of fractures in his spine between the L2 and L5 vertebrae.
Surgeons have successfully stabilised all the fractures and Rutter has already been able to mobilise on his feet.
He has also had surgery on his ankle to repair a further fracture there.
Rutter, who made his TT debut in 1994, is one of the most experienced competitors in the event’s history.
His most recent TT win came in 2017 in the Lightweight race, the class that later became the Supertwin category.
