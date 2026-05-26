Road racer Veronika Hankocyova has been involved in a road accident in her native Czechia.
The 41 year old only returned to racing at the weekend after crashing during the first Supertwin contest at last year’s TT.
Veronika raced at Hořice at the weekend, but her mother Vera revealed on social media that her daughter had been involved in an accident on Monday.
She posted: ‘My girl is unlucky...The race went on the weekend in Hořice in peace, happy.
‘Today I pick up the phone in Brno, and [she’s had] an accident in Nymburk.
The former Manx Grand Prix competitor was due to have a surgery on a shattered pelvis last night.
Vera finished her post by stating: ‘I thank the doctors for [their] very accommodating and kind behaviour.’