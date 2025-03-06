One of the Isle of Man TT’s most iconic figures will be celebrated at a special event in Northern Ireland prior to this year’s event.
The ‘JOEY 25’ celebration will be held in his hometown, a quarter of a century since his passing racing in Estonia, and will be hosted by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Multiple World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea will headline a star-studded line up of 25 riders who will be in attendance to celebrate the life of the 26-time TT winner.
In addition to Fogarty and Rea, a host of British Superbike riders, Joey’s former teammates, rivals and friends will ride 25 of his original bikes in a closed road event around the town centre. The full line-up of riders will be announced soon.
The event is being held in conjunction with Joey’s family and his wife Linda said: ‘We couldn’t think of a better way to remember Joey than an event in his hometown.
‘This will be the biggest collection of Joey’s bikes that has ever been brought together, and to have so many of his friends and famous riders take part in this event is very special.
‘This landmark anniversary of Joey’s passing is a really tough time for the family, and we would like to thank the local council for staging this event, which we hope thousands of people can enjoy.’
Former Castletown resident and six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea added: ‘I am honoured to be on board one of Joey Dunlop’s machines at this celebration event in his home town.’
‘What a thrill to be able to ride his Isle of Man TT winning Yamaha TZ750 around the streets of Ballymoney.
‘Joey was a hero of mine growing up and he inspired so many riders from this country, including me, to achieve our dreams.’