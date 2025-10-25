Fans of the Isle of Man TT Races will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of event history as ‘TT Originals’ announces the upcoming launch of its latest auction of exclusive memorabilia from the 2025 races.
The TT Originals collection features authentic items from the world-famous road racing event, allowing supporters to capture a tangible part of TT heritage.
Among the items available will be official signed winners’ boards and podium backdrops used during the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races.
There will also be a selection of items in the ‘rider collection’ as well as classic winners’ boards.
The organisers have confirmed that additional exclusive items will also be announced in the coming weeks, offering collectors and enthusiasts a broader range of opportunities to secure unique artefacts linked to the event.
A range of enclosure boards from the 2025 races will be the first items available, with the auction set to begin at 1pm on Tuesday, October 28.
The auctions will be hosted via the official TT Races online store, with full details and item listings available at https://shop.iomttraces.com/collections/upcoming-tt-originals?page=1