Fourteen-time TT winner Peter Hickman finished fourth in the Daytona 200 race on Saturday.
Held partly on the banked track of the iconic Daytona Speedway in Florida, Hickman brought home his PHR Performance Triumph 35 seconds down on the top three.
‘Really happy to have finished P4 having had battles at the front throughout and even leading the race momentarily.
‘My bike ran perfectly throughout huge thanks to the team and sponsors for making everything happen.’
The TT’s most successful rider, Michael Dunlop, finished ninth on his Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati V2, marking his return to the event for the first time since 2021 when he finished 11th.
Fellow Mountain Course regular Sam West was 18th on his debut at the 200-mile event with the Hot Sauce Racing team.
His team-mate, and former Manx Grand Prix competitor, American Chris Sarbora finished 25th just behind former World Supersport and TT rider Danny Webb who was making his debut at the event aboard a Suzuki GSX-R750.