Things are tight in Women’s NC2 North (South) where Vagabonds currently hold onto fourth place, but there are only three points separating four teams and one of those is this Saturday’s visitors to Ballafletcher Crewe and Nantwich.
The Manx side won 51-10 in the reverse fixture so must start as favourites and, while it looks like Sale and Winnington Park have the league sewn up, Park have a tricky-looking fixture away at third-place Macclesfield this weekend and the right result for Vagas could leave them with a foot in the door.
The two teams have met on seven previous occasions, with Crewe leading 4-3 on wins.
The more telling stat is that the Manx side have won their last two meetings, including a big win in Nantwich earlier this season with the Vagas’ flyer Freya Crowe bagging four tries.
The Ballafletcher outfit should have a pretty much full-strength line-up for this game. Maylyn Campbell is on holiday so will be missing but Greeba Taisia is a more than adequate replacement in the back row.
The evergreen Sammie Macdonald will lead the team from scrum half after celebrating her recent 50th birthday and, with her backline in excellent form, they should rule the roost on their home turf.
Kick-off is 1.30pm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 7:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Birkenhead Park @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Women’s NC 2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Crewe & Nantwich @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Hartford Homes Manx Cup
PDMS Southern Nomads v Vagabonds @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
