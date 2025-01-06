TT regular James Hillier has suffered an eventful start to the gruelling Dakar Rally.
The 39-year-old competed in the infamous near 7,500km two-week endurance event in 2023, finishing 70th on his 450 Gas Gas in a time of 70 hours 5 minutes and 40 seconds.
The 14-time TT podium finisher has switched machinery to a KOVE 450 for this year and began his latest Dakar campaign in the dunes of Saudi Arabia on Friday with a ‘short’ prologue, which involved 50km on the road and a 29km special stage.
On Saturday the gruelling challenge began in earnest with a 413km special stage.
Two thirds through this, Hillier hit a rock in the sand which threw him off his bike, breaking his nose.
Under doctor’s orders, Hillier was forced to sit out Sunday and Monday’s 48-hour chrono stage but has been given the green light to start the next stage on Tuesday.
Posting on social media, the winner of the 2015 Lightweight TT added he was also still suffering the effects of flu: ‘Thanks for all the kind messages. Nose is ok.
‘I’m still trying to shake off this flu so will be a steady few days.’
‘I can't wait to do it again. I need to keep pushing myself to do these things because my life clock's ticking.
‘I don't want to get old and regret not doing them. I hope second time round I'll enjoy it somewhat more because I’ll know a little bit more about what I’m up against. To go back with the same team will also be a big help.
‘I've haven’t got any intention of trying to win or anything crazy I just want the adventure and the experience.’