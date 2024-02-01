The Isle of Man squad for next’s month Europe Netball’s Under-17 Challenge event in Gibraltar has been named.
The 12-strong line-up will take part in the tournament which runs between March 7 and 10.
The islanders begin their campaign on March 8 against Switzerland, before facing the hosts later that day.
The Manx take on Northern Ireland on the morning of March 9 before rounding out their campaign against Israel on Sunday, March 10.
Alongside the Challenge event the Manx are taking part in, teams from England, Scotland, UAE, Wales and Republic of Ireland will compete in the main Championship competition.
Matches for both will take place at the Tercentenary Hall and the Europa Sports Complex, both of which were used for various sports when the Island Games were held in Gibraltar in 2019.
All matches will be live streamed on the Europe Netball YouTube channel.
Isle of Man squad: Aalin Mayers, Amelie Hutchinson, Amy Gelling, Aoibh Nash, Breesha Collister, Charlotte Geldart, Chloe Schofield, Holly Charmer, Kate Doran, Leah Prentice, Lily Gell and Winnie Davies.