The Isle of Man’s girls under-14 team progressed to the semi-finals of the England Hockey Tier 2 Plate competition on Sunday.
The Manx side overcame a late night caused by the Manxman’s delay to beat Thirsk 3-1 in Bolton thanks to goals from Rhea Maher (2) and Faith Teare.
The travel shenanigans didn't affect the girls one bit and they went straight on the offensive with Maher converting an early opportunity to put the islanders 1-0 up.
The quality passing and tireless running of Faith Watterson, Lauren Collister, Cate Elis, Eva Moore and Erin Fox created several more opportunities for the Manx side with a couple unfortunately going just wide of the goal.
Some very positive running from the forward line of Maher, Gracie Evans and Teare resulted in a smart finish from the latter.
Thirsk settled in and began causing a threat going forward, but the Manx defence of Darcy Killey, Flo Heselton, captain Mya Harding and Bethany Chapman stood firm.
The second half continued with solid play from both teams, but a second goal from Rhea in the 41st minute gave the islanders a commanding 3-0 lead.
Thirsk’s efforts were rewarded with a goal in the 55th minute following a spell of pressure, although some excellent saves by Darcy Gilbert kept the Yorkshire side at bay and the Isle of Man girls battled through and worked tirelessly to the final whistle to ensure a well-earned victory.
It was possibly one of the team’s best all-round performances to date and a mark of the progress the young group have made throughout the season.
Player of the Match, voted by Thirsk, was Watterson for her tireless midfield work. Coaches’ PoTM was Teare for some very composed and creative work on the right wing.