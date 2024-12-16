Several Isle of Man teams were in England Hockey Championship knockout action over the weekend.
EH Junior Championships Tier Two Under-14 Boys round two
The Isle of Man u14 boys finally got their junior championship campaign underway on Sunday when they travelled to Preston.
With all players making themselves available, a strong squad comprising of experienced players and newcomers was selected.
The game, played in wet and damp conditions, started with both squads endeavouring to put each other under pressure.
Preston settled quicker than the Manx boys and played a very high press which forced the visitors to play a very condensed game in their own 25, struggling to get the ball up the pitch.
The pressure from Preston mounted and they were rewarded with a goal 15 minutes into the game.
The Manx boys began to realise that they needed to break this press and consequently set up differently, with their wing backs pulling wide. Playing with more urgency, the ball moved up the pitch quicker and caught the Preston defence on the back foot a number of times.
Cal Joyce was unlucky not to put away a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but it was new boy Adam Ellis who pounced on a ball and made no mistake from a tight angle, reverse striking it into the top corner of the goal.
The equaliser re-energised the Isle of Man boys, with the midfield duo of Ryan Cartwright and Sam Neto working tirelessly to keep Preston at bay and the visitors ended the first half on top.
The second half started where the first had left off as both teams created opportunities resulting in some tense moments.
Chris Compton-Heavy made an excellent save on the line to keep the game at 1-1, but an unfortunate bounce of the ball escaped the impressive Jasper Whalley in defence and fell to a Preston stick to put them 2-1 ahead.
The Manx team mounted attack after attack and again it was young Ellis who seized the opportunity and fired home a shot to make it 2-2 five minutes from time.
With captain Myles Stevenson leading, the Manx boys tightened their defence and used the long ball to the forwards to pressure the Preston defence and grab a late winner, but it was not to be and the game ended 2-2.
Penalties followed, with Isle of Man debutant goalkeeper Caleb Crellin continuing his fine form to pull off some exceptional saves to put the boys deservedly thorough to round three.
EH Women’s Tier Two KO Championships
Liverpool Sefton were the visitors to the NSC on Saturday where the faced the Isle of Man senior women’s side.
Unfortunately, the Stonehage Fleming-sponsored match didn’t get off to the ideal start for the Manx team as they gave away an early penalty corner away which led to Sefton taking the lead.
The hosts worked their way back into the game and twice went close through powerful baseline drives from Evie Watterson and Ela Blakemore which forced fine saves from Liverpool’s keeper.
But a quick break saw Sefton win another penalty corner which they finished off in clinical style to go 2-0 up.
It remained that way until the 23rd minute when Ellan Cleator won a penalty corner and the resulting shot was deflected off to Kim Carney who slotted the rebound past the keeper into the bottom right.
Just before half-time though, the hosts were caught out on another counter-attack which resulted in the visitors restoring their two-goal cushion at the interval.
Shortly after the restart, Sefton were awarded another short corner which they successfully converted to make it 4-1.
The Isle of Man didn’t give up and had chances to reduce the deficit but it wasn’t to be for the valiant young side as Sefton progressed to the next round.
EH Men’s Tier Two KO Championships
The Isle of Man went 2-0 up after 10 minutes through Andy Whiting and Alex Andrew, but Preston came back into the game and took control, scoring four in a 15-minute period before adding another after half-time.
IoM changed their shape and started to press aggressively, pulling a goal back through Alex Andrew before another followed from Archie Cox, only for Preston to score again.
Tom Burrows then scored for the island, making it 6-5 to Preston and setting up an exciting finish, but the Isle of Man couldn’t find another to take it to penalties and it was Preston who advanced.
EH Men’s Tier Three KO Championships
The Isle of Man went up against West Bridgford but came up just short in a shootout.
Ciaran Gell gave the Manx side an early lead in the ninth minute, but West Bridgford equalised on the hour mark to force shuffles in which they kept their nerve to book their place in the next round.