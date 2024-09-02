The Isle of Man’s own Billy Harris makes his highly anticipated debut at the Davis Cup next week, representing Great Britain as a senior for the first time.
More recently he narrowly missed out on a place in the US Open’s main draw.
His next challenge is the The Davis Cup Final Group Stage, which takes place across four cities next week, from September 10-15 in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai.
Defending champions Italy, runners-up Australia and wild cards Great Britain and Spain will be joined by the 12 nations that won in February's Qualifiers, all vying for a spot in the finals, set to be held in Malaga in November.
Billy is in the squad for Great Britain’s opening tie against Finland on Wednesday, September 11 in Manchester.
Further ties will be played against Argentina and Canada later in the week at the city’s AO Arena.
Since Andy Murray’s retirement, Billy has has been elevated to third in the men’s British singles rankings. He’s also 101st in the live Association of Tennis Professionals world rankings.
But not forgetting his roots, this week he was back in the Isle of Man and took the time to pop up to one of his former clubs Albany Tennis Club in Ballaughton Meadows.
Signing autographs and coaching some of the Douglas club’s upcoming talent, Billy told the Manx Independent that he’s impressed with some of the emerging players in the island.
He said: ‘It's nice to come back and see what's going on with the club’s junior program.
‘There's a few good players on the rise, so it'll be good to see, see their progress, and see if I can help them and give them a bit of advice.
‘I’ll try and pass on what I've learned and give a bit back to the next generation.’
TOM CURPHEY