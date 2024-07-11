Yasmin Ingham has been confirmed as the reserve rider for Great Britain at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
The 27-year-old Manxwoman was recently named in the GB team for the Games which get underway in France on Friday, July 26 and continue until Sunday, August 11.
Ingham and her horse Banzai du Loir – the reigning world champions - were named as one of four combinations for the competition, three of which will compete.
On Wednesday, British Equestrian released its final nominations for the Paris eventing squad.
Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen have all been confirmed to ride, meaning Yaz will be the travelling reserve or ‘alternate combination’ as it is otherwise known.
This means that, under the current Olympic rules, Ingham can be swapped in if before any of the three tests should the team need a substitute.
But replacing a rider after the competition has started will incur significant penalties and is only done if another horse is injured and/or the team is in danger of not completing.
Great Britain go into the Games as reigning champions having won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (delayed a year because of Covid).