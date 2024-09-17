Issy Kennaugh of Northern Athletics Club was the recipient of the Baker Tilly Isle of Man Athlete of the Meeting award for the final track and field league match of the season at the National Sports Centre recently.
She achieved three first places in the under-15 girls events on another evening of poor weather, but that did not deter Issy. She won the 75 metres hurdles in 13.1 seconds, the 100m in 13.4s and the 300m in 47.0s.
Issy has improved greatly over the year by taking one second off her 100 metres time and nearly three seconds off her 200 metres personal best which was set last year.
Her hurdles pb of 12.3 seconds, set in the Northern Youth Development League on July 21, ranks her 86th in the UK for her age group and this is in her first year as an under-15 athlete.
Her coach Di Shimell said of her: ‘Issy has worked hard through last winter and her hard work is now paying off. As well as the sprints and hurdles, she also competes in the long jump, high jump and shot put.
‘She is a very good all-rounder and a great role model for the younger athletes in the training group.’
Issy was delighted with her award. Isle of Man Athletics wish to extend its thanks to Baker Tilly Isle of Man for its foresight in introducing these awards, providing the opportunity to highlight some tremendous young talent for the future.
Watch this space in 2025 when there will undoubtedly be more great performances from this season’s Athlete of the Meeting award recipients.
ANDY FOX