Alan Kinrade is the 2024 Down the Line (single barrel) Manx champion.
In a dramatic finish at Ayre Clay Target Club at the weekend weekend, he narrowly pipped Mike Walker by a solitary shot to take the Sadler Agricultural Supplies title at a sun-kissed but occasionally blustery Blue Point in the north of the island on Sunday.
His score of 82, one clear of Walker, ensued a B class-ranked shooter claimed the silverware, with Arran Wade (78) taking the final position on the podium.
Willie Macleod finished with two outings of 20 to secure fourth place as the leading C class marksman. Ted Kermeen and Jackie Clague completed the top six.
Results: 1, Alan Kinrade 82; 2, Mike Walker 81; 3, Arran Wade 78; 4, Willie Macleod 72.
The third round of the summer Sport Trap league takes centre stage this Sunday (May 19) from 10am.
JAMES DAVIS