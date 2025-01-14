TV presenter Lorraine Kelly will co-host the opening ceremony of this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The news was revealed with the Games in the Scottish island now only six months away.
A regular visitor to Orkney for the past 40 years, Lorraine considers the islands her ‘happy place’ and was delighted to accept the role: ‘I’m so thrilled to be an ambassador for Orkney 2025 and it is such an honour for me to have been asked to host the opening ceremony.
‘Orkney is a very special place to me and I’ve been visiting every year for the last 40 years, so this is an incredibly exciting opportunity.
‘I can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere - from the sporting action to meeting competitors and supporters from the 24 islands taking part. Orkney 2025 really is a great opportunity to share with the world just how special the islands are.’
Lorraine will be teaming up with local presenter Stewart Bain to host, to ensure the opening ceremony has an Orcadian twist.
The 20th running of the Games will take place between July 12-18 and will see Orkney welcome around 2,000 athletes from the Isle of Man and 23 other islands.
The Games will include 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.
This marks the first time Orkney has hosted the Games and more than 800 volunteers have stepped forward to take on vital roles, from stewarding events to supporting athletes and spectators.
The Games kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony and athletes’ parade in Kirkwall on Saturday, July 12 with highlights throughout the week including the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the west mainland, and the half-marathon in Kirkwall.
Games director Kirsty Talbot said: ‘With only six months to go until Orkney welcomes the world to the 20th International Island Games, we couldn’t be more excited for the athletes, the volunteers, and the local community who have come together to make this historic event a reality.
‘The Games will not only showcase the incredible talent of island athletes but also leave a lasting legacy for Orkney.
‘From newly developed sports clubs to improved facilities, this event is a catalyst for growth and participation in sports across the islands.
‘We are truly looking forward to seeing how this landmark occasion will inspire future generations and highlight Orkney’s unique sense of community and spirit.’
Business Minister of Scotland Richard Lochhead said: ‘With only six months to go, it’s not long before we once again have an opportunity to highlight Scotland’s warm hospitality and ability to host world-class events.’
‘The Orkney Island Games is a fantastic opportunity to unite communities and build lasting relationships across Scotland’s islands while showcasing the best the nation has to offer as a destination.
‘As the largest event ever to be held in Orkney, I wish the best of luck to the hard-working team of staff and volunteers who are working together to ensure this event is a success.’
Orkney Islands Council’s Convener, Councillor Graham Bevan said: ‘This incredible event will be a highlight of the year for locals, competitors, spectators and visitors and will be reminisced on for years to come.
‘Orkney Islands Council is very proud to be supporting the event.’
‘I wish the organising committee the very best of luck in what will undoubtedly be a busy six months for them – we cannot wait to join them in welcoming our fellow islanders to our shores.’