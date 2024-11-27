Jack Camarda has rejoined FC Isle of Man following a stint with Ashington AFC.
The former Castletown player enjoyed a memorable first spell with the Ravens, notably the wonder goal he scored against Wythenshawe Amateurs to help the Manx side book a place in the North West Counties Football League Division South play-off final in 2022.
Since then, the 23-year-old has plied his trade with NPL East Division side Dunston Football Club for two seasons before making the switch to Ashington who play in the same league.
Now though, the Manx footballer has returned to FC Isle of Man where he will aim to help the Ravens’ promotion push in the Premier Division.
- FC Isle of Man will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Merseyside to face AFC Liverpool.
The Ravens can bolster their play-off hopes and cement their place in the top five should they claim three points at Rossett Park in Crosby.
The two sides have yet to meet this season, but produced a thriller when they went head-to-head near the end of the 2023-24 campaign when FC Isle of Man overturned a two-goal deficit to triumph 3-2 in front of more than 1,000 fans at the Bowl.
A report from this Saturday’s game – which kicks off at midday – will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.