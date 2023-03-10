The fourth counter in this year’s Callin Wild Manx Fell League will take place this Saturday, March 18 weather permitting.
The James Coulson Laxey Fell Race is based at Glen Ruy Farm and will be over a course distance of approximately 13 kilometres.
Due to unforeseen problems the route has been changed slightly. Full information on the revised route will be on the MFR website shortly, manxfelllrunners.org, or the Manx Fell Runners page on Facebook.
Start time is 1.30pm with registration at Glen Ruy Farm from 12.15 until 1.15pm. Full safety gear is mandatory.
It would be helpful if runners could car-share.
There will also be a short course option over a 4.8km distance. This is a round of the Isle of Man Junior Fell League but is open to any seniors who wish to run. Usual safety gear for short courses will apply and the race will start at 1.35.
l Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club is hosting the Hansard Global Spring Handicap 5km walk and 10km run over the NSC perimeter roadway a week on Thursday, March 23.
The walk will start at 6.30pm, followed by the run at 7.20pm, with electronic timing for both races. Prizes to be presented immediately following the races. Entries are £5 for IoMVAC members, £8 for those affiliated to England Athletics and £10 for those non-affiliated. Application close at midnight on Sunday, March 12, no entries will be accepted on the night.
l Western AC’s annual general meeting is to be held at Peel Legion on Tuesday, March 31, starting 7.30pm. Current and prospective new members welcome.