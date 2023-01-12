Port Erin teenager Jay Pearson has been awarded the Ultimate Karting Championship’s most improved driver of the year title for 2022.
The young Manxman competed alongside some of the best drivers and teams on the UK circuits in his first year at junior level.
From a total of more than 430 entries in 2022, Pearson came out on top to be presented with the title at the end-of-season red carpet awards ceremony in Manchester’s Concorde Conference Centre.
Now a team driver for BKC Motorsport Kart Racing team, he will move up from junior to the senior Rotax class in 2023.
On the back of his success, Pearson has received a personal invite to a two-day test session with Ginetta Motorsport, which also includes a tour round the factory, simulators and on-track testing.
Ginetta championships are renowned as one of the most-watched series on the motorsport calendar, sharing the paddock with the elite British GT series.
Jay, who has just turned 16, would like to thank each and everyone who supported him in 2022 and would love to hear from any company or organisation that would be willing to assist in 2023. He can be contacted on 206060 or email [email protected]