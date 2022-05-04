Jay Pearson set for a busy 2022 season

Castle Rushen High School teenager Jay Pearson in action for the SAIT Motorsport Rotax Racing team he will represent in this year’s Ultimate Karting Championship

Castle Rushen High School student Jay Pearson has secured a couple of good drives for the 2022 season.

The 15-year-old will compete in electric-powered race karts in a junior championship devised by ex-Formula One engineer Rob Smedley, who rose to prominence working alongside 11-time Grand Prix winner Felipe Massa for Ferrari.

Driving one of the new electric-powered race karts in Smedley’s series will be another good learning curve for the talented young Manx driver.

Port Erin teenager Jay will also represent the leading SAIT Motorsport Rotax Racing team in this year’s Ultimate Karting Championship (UKC).

Pearson has produced some great results on entry grids of more than 90 drivers, recording best finishes of sixth in the Super One series and 14th in UKC after leading the pack from pole position.