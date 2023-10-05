Jed Etchells continues to lead the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship going into the final round of the series in Portugal this weekend.
At the penultimate round, also in Portugal, he won last Saturday’s event at Valpacos, but then lost day two to his arch-rival and fellow Fantic rider Albin Norrbin of Sweden to leave them separated by 10 points. Greeba’s Max Ingham finished 22nd and 14th junior on his 250 Yamaha. Jamie McCanney made two visits to the podium in the Enduro 1 class, finishing third both days.
In the overall EnduroGP category, McCanney was sixth and seventh on the Fast Eddy Husqvarna, placing him 10th in EnduroGP with two races remaining.
Jamie’s partner – Max’s sister Yasmin Ingham – is in the Great Britain team for the Nations Cup equestrian event in the Netherlands this weekend.