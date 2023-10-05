At the penultimate round, also in Portugal, he won last Saturday’s event at Valpacos, but then lost day two to his arch-rival and fellow Fantic rider Albin Norrbin of Sweden to leave them separated by 10 points. Greeba’s Max Ingham finished 22nd and 14th junior on his 250 Yamaha. Jamie McCanney made two visits to the podium in the Enduro 1 class, finishing third both days.