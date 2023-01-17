The Joey Dunlop Foundation held its annual fundraising night last Saturday at the Best Western Palace Hotel.
The event was jam-packed with guest speakers including Conor Cummins, Davey Todd and Nathan Harrison. It also featured a raffle, auction, food, disco and a tombola.
Bruce Baker, JDF chairman, commented: ‘A big thank you to everyone who attended; lots of regulars who always show great support to the charity. The committee was very pleased to have Linda Dunlop, John Harris and many star guests travel over to be with us.
‘We are so fortunate to have you all assist in making the event a success. I have thanked so many and apologies if I have missed anyone. The Foundation has a very small committee but so many supporters.
‘So many people, businesses and organisations assist the Joey Dunlop Foundation each and every year. There are just too many to list but it goes without saying that we would simply struggle to do what we do if it wasn’t for all the help.
‘All the assistance we receive with travel, free of charge or discounted venue charges, donations and gifts - we thank you all.’