Jordan doubles up and Jess achieves her maiden win

Jordan Cain won the Half-Mountain Marathon for the second year in succession on Saturday afternoon.

Leading home a 1-2-3 for organising club Manx Fell Runners in the 13.5-mile race, his time of 1hr 44min 10sec was 10m 36s quicker than his winning performance last summer (delayed because of the Covid restrictions in place at Easter).

Mark Burman took the reins for the first half of the run involving the early ascents of Slieau Whallian and South Barrule.

Cain drew level with him on the Cronk Fedjag stretch and eased ahead on the lower part of Cronk Nee Arrey Laa.

He then pushed on over the final two peaks at Lhattee-ny-Beinnee and Fleshwick to cross the finish line at Bradda Glen some 8m 26s ahead.

Multiple former winner Lloyd Taggart was third at another 1m 36s, having done very little running over the previous fortnight whilst isolating with Covid.

Jonathan Price of Never Stop Manchester was the only other runner to go sub-two hours and the lone non-local in the top 10.

Michael Gregory held off Matt Callister and Joel Smith for the over-40 honours, although 52-year-old Taggart was ahead of them.

Best over-60 was Robbie Callister in 2:28.20.

Jess Bryan won the women’s race in 14th place overall with a time of 2:11.45.

She was also 14th last year in 2:18.29, when finishing runner-up to Becky Pate (only 1m 15s adrift).

Strangely, last year’s event had a greater number of finishers (117 to 109 this year), despite a good percentage of this year’s entry being from the UK.

Second woman was Western AC’s Helen Taylor in a good 2:19.40 (more than five minutes quicker than 2021), edging out Elissa Wood by 62 seconds. Helen recently had a 10min PB in the Brighton Marathon.

Pate was fourth on this occasion, with Jess Blackley doing well to grab 30th overall and fifth female.