Jordan doubles up and Jess achieves her maiden win
Half Mountain Marathon winner for the second year in succession, Jordan Cain is flanked by runner-up Mark Burman (right) and third-placed man Lloyd Taggart. They enjoyed their bottles of Bushy’s at the finish! (Photo: Phil Cain)
Jordan Cain won the Half-Mountain Marathon for the second year in succession on Saturday afternoon.
Leading home a 1-2-3 for organising club Manx Fell Runners in the 13.5-mile race, his time of 1hr 44min 10sec was 10m 36s quicker than his winning performance last summer (delayed because of the Covid restrictions in place at Easter).
Mark Burman took the reins for the first half of the run involving the early ascents of Slieau Whallian and South Barrule.
Cain drew level with him on the Cronk Fedjag stretch and eased ahead on the lower part of Cronk Nee Arrey Laa.
He then pushed on over the final two peaks at Lhattee-ny-Beinnee and Fleshwick to cross the finish line at Bradda Glen some 8m 26s ahead.
Multiple former winner Lloyd Taggart was third at another 1m 36s, having done very little running over the previous fortnight whilst isolating with Covid.
Jonathan Price of Never Stop Manchester was the only other runner to go sub-two hours and the lone non-local in the top 10.
Michael Gregory held off Matt Callister and Joel Smith for the over-40 honours, although 52-year-old Taggart was ahead of them.
Best over-60 was Robbie Callister in 2:28.20.
Jess Bryan won the women’s race in 14th place overall with a time of 2:11.45.
She was also 14th last year in 2:18.29, when finishing runner-up to Becky Pate (only 1m 15s adrift).
Strangely, last year’s event had a greater number of finishers (117 to 109 this year), despite a good percentage of this year’s entry being from the UK.
Second woman was Western AC’s Helen Taylor in a good 2:19.40 (more than five minutes quicker than 2021), edging out Elissa Wood by 62 seconds. Helen recently had a 10min PB in the Brighton Marathon.
Pate was fourth on this occasion, with Jess Blackley doing well to grab 30th overall and fifth female.
Half-marathon results -1, Jordan Cain (MFR) 1hr 44min 10sec; 2, Mark Burman (MFR) 1:52.36; 3, Lloyd Taggart (MFR) 1:54.12; 4, Jonathan Price (Never Stop Manchester) 1:55.34; 5, Michael Gregory (MFR) 2:01.49; 6, Matt Callister (MFR) 2:03.25; 7, Alex Delaney 2:07.29; 8, Joel Smith 2:08.01; 9, Josh Knights 2:08.06; 10, James Brown 2:09.41; 11, Jonny Killey 2:10.11; 12, Mikey Haslett (MH) 2:11.23; 13, Joseph Andrews (MFR) 2:11.24; 14, Jessica Bryan (MFR) 2:11.45; 15, Haydn Parrick (IoMVAC) 2:13.08; 16, Andrew Cannell 2:18.54; 17, Helen Taylor (WAC) 2:19.40; 18, Elissa Wood (MH) 2:20.42; 19, Nick Baker 2:25.48; 20, Henry Wood 2:25.49; 21, Alan Sandford (IoMVAC) 2:26.05; 22, Luke Saker 2:26.16; 23, Dan Hartley (Black Combe Runners) 2:26.31; 24, Henry Clarke 2:27.45; 25, Robbie Callister 2:28.20; 26, Rebekah Pate (MFR) 2:28.23; 27, Neil Crowe 2:28.54; 28, Andrew Grimshaw (Penny Lane Striders) 2:29.51; 29, Stephen Corlett (KTM Striders) 2:30.56; 30, Jessica Blackley 2:31.00; 31, Damien O’Toole (LRC) 2:32.25; 31, Mark Harvey (MFR) 2:32.25; 33, Shaun Nesbitt 2:32.45; 34, Alan Macnair (MFR) 2:33.25; 35, Darren Agnew (MCR Outdoors) 2:34.30; 36, James Lace (MFR) 2:34.40; 37, Andrew Stokes (Dallam RC) 2:35.31; 38, Eugene Martin (MH) 2:37.00; 39, Nick Lawther 2:38.54; 40, Mark Corrin (MH) 2:39.44; 41, Chas Bickford-Smith (Newport & District RC) 2:40.44; 42, Sian Coleman 2:41.18; 43, Sarah Cringle (MFR) 2:41.40; 44, Tom Hughes (MFR) 2:42.49; 45, Philip Cuthbert (Wallasey Athletic Club) 2:43.28; 46, Lisa Miles (Todmorden Harriers) 2:44.14; 47, Colin Dobbs Penny Lane Striders 2:45.10; 48, Danny Teare (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 2:45.37; 49, Peter Tayler (Black Combe Runners) 2:47.13; 50, Imogen Manning 2:47.15; 51, Stephanie Heys 2:49.44; 52, Fraser Veale (MFR) 2:51.38; 53, Alexander Cain 2:51.38; 54=, Mike and Hayley Ashby (Sale Harriers) 2:51.42; 56, Daniel Shute 2:51.58; 57, David Hodgson (Northern AC) AC 2:52.52; 58, James Goffe (Black Combe Runners) 2:53.06; 59, Maria Hull (MFR) 2:53.20; 60, Alison Clague (MFR) 2:53.38; 61=, Voirrey Cashin (Northern AC) and Ally Stennett (Northern AC) 2:53.50; 63, David Webb 2:55.09; 64, Kevin Holmes (MFR) 2:55.17; 65, Mike Turner (MFR) 2:56.01; 66, Nikki Sharpe (MFR) 2:56.10; 67, David Smith (MFR) 2:57.24; 68, Graham Burden (MFR) 2:57.38; 69, Jean Shotter (Holmfirth Harriers AC) 2:58.55; 70, Orry King 3:00.58; 71, Hannah Cawthra (MCR Outdoors) 3:01.56; 72, Michael Crook (WAC) 3:02.50; 73, Andy Mulhern 3:03.00; 74, Charlotte Rawcliffe (Penny Lane Striders) 3:03.07; 75, Beccy Greaves 3:05.08; 76, Zofia Rozalska (MCR Outdoors) 3:05.23; 77, Suzanne Wild (MFR) 3:05.30; 78, John Watterson (WAC) 3:06:20; 79, Christian Thuenker 3:06.25; 80, David Fisher (MFR) 3:06.45; 81, Rachel Kelsall 3:06.46; 82, Elisabeth Rattigan 3:08.18; 83, Rebecca Greenslade 3:11.50; 84, Gregory Moore 3:13.35; 85, Kathy Garrett (IoMVAC) 3:13.39; 86, Katy Thompson (Clayton-le-Moors Har) 3:15.00; 87, Sara Hinds (MFR) 3:17.20; 88, Hazel Tayler (Black Combe Runners) 3:19.20; 89, Roberta Cain (WAC) 3:21.47; 90, David Findel-Hawkins (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) 3:22.44; 91, Richard Windemer (Dartmoor Runners) 3:23.46; 92, Esther Balsom 3:23.52; 93, Jacqueline Cooper (Todmorden Har) 3:24.11; 94, Julie Stanfield (MH) 3:25.28; 95, Gareth Jones (Mynyddwyr De Cymru) 3:27.00; 96, David Knowles 3:27.48; 97, Moria Hall (WAC) 3:29.10; 98, Tracy Windemer (Dartmoor Runners) 3:34.15; 99, Stephanie Goodchild (Manchester YMCA Harriers) 3:35.20; 99, David Jones (Black Pear Joggers) 3:35.20; 101, Katie Lawrence (WAC) 3:37.29; 102, Amy Lace (WAC) 3:37.49; 103, Bill Hardy 3:42.50; 104, Julie Graham (Todmorden Har) 3:49.50; 105, Lesley Pearce (South Shields Harriers & AC) 3:54.46; 106, Steven Broadbent (Lancashire Constabulary AC) 3:59.45; 107, Connor Hardy 5:02.00; 107, Kelly Hardy 5:02.00; 109, Roger Ashby (Pennine FR) 5:16.30.
