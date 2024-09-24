Josh Kelly secured his first overall championship title as the Manx MTB Enduro 2024 series came to a conclusion at Arrasey Plantation on Sunday.
The Bikestyle-supported rider enjoyed a consistent season, sealing the deal ahead of Harry Corrin and Elliot Teece.
The final event was won by Factory Orange rider Isaac Batty, the junior class racer producing some wickedly quick times in almost perfect conditions at Arrasey and nearby Creg Ny Crock to take the honours on the day by almost a full minute from Corrin, with Kelly third.
Sapphire Ascroft claimed a convincing win over Coral Heginbotham in the women’s category, and that result was mirrored in the overall championship for the year.
The e-bike class saw Max Hitchen take the top step on the day, with downhiller Gareth Fargher second. Completing the podium with a great ride against the male contingent was Saskia Kelly. This was enough for her to win the 2024 e-bike championship.
Runner-up in the junior class behind Batty was Callum Christian, with Joseph Huyton third.
Always super-competitive, the senior class produced another win for Corrin by 16 seconds over championship winner Kelly who was in turn 17s ahead of Teece.
Tom ‘Tweeks’ Dawson nailed the masters class by 35s from Mike Chatel, who was followed in by perpetual traveller Ton Ton Bangero in third.
After a few tumbles, Lee Batty (sponsor and spanner man for his son Isaac) claimed the veterans’ class from Derek McNutt, with Andy Cowin a close third.
Dave ‘Dixie’ Griffin took the win in the grand vets from Phil Bell-Scott by 17s. Only two ‘old-timers’ (Super grand vets) braved the steep trails, and this time Stephen Collins took the win over seasoned campaigner Michael Shipsides.
Manx MTB Enduro wish to thank: Dingbat marking/trail crew, Matt for the timing, all marshals, Jack for medical services, DEFA for the use of the plantations and Bikestyle for supporting the prizes.
The next event, Funduro 2, is on Sunday, October 13. Entries now open.