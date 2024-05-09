Jack Kneen is the Ayre Clay Target Club all round champion for 2024.
In an exciting contest at Blue Point last weekend, Kneen junior saw off his dad Marty and Nigel Moffatt to take the title with a fine all-round display.
Comprising 25 English skeet, 25 single-barrel Down the Line and 25 sporting targets, Jack finished on 65 out of 75, pipping Moffatt by one and Kneen Sr by two shots to claim the honours.
Mark Barnett completed the top four just ahead of a gaggle of other shooters, the chasing pack led including Alan Wade, Paul Mihailovits and Richie Howland (who tied for fifth), Mark Riley and Arran Wade.
Nicky Barnett and Irene Stockil were the leading women.
With a faulty trap curtailing the final discipline, balltrap, the winners were decided on the other three sections.
There’s a Manx title up for grabs this Sunday (May 12) from 10am with the 2024 single barrel Down the Line Manx Championships.
JAMES DAVIS