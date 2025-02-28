Junior bowlers in the island have received the boost of some new equipment from the British Crown Green Bowling Association.
Part of the association’s recently introduced national development strategy, all 16 affiliated Crown Green Bowling Counties will receive kits to support their county development officer with the initiative.
BCGA chief executive Paul Ashmore recently visited the island to present the Isle of Man’s development officer Tracy Moore with the first part of development kit.
The equipment provided consisted of eight sets of Taylor coloured junior bowls, 12 sets of Taylor adult bowls and four jacks.
The kit is available for use by all affiliated island clubs.
Also present at the presentation were representatives of IoM Sport, along with Manx Youth Games coaches Sue Gawne, Christine Holland, George Peach, Jo Robert and Michele Cubbon.
Some of the island’s junior bowlers also attended to test drive the new sets of bowls.