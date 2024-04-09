This evening’s first round of the RL360 Junior Cycling League has been cancelled because of the flooding of the NSC perimeter road.
Posting on social media organiser Dot Tilbury said: ‘The raceway is covered in mud from the river overflow, so cycling on it would have been impossible.
‘Therefore, the opening round of the 2024 RL360 Youth League scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. Please spread the word.’
The series which caters for those on balance bikes all the way up to under-16s on racing bikes is scheduled to run every Tuesday evening until the end of August.