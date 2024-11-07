The first round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Utopia Hair Salon-sponsored winter series English skeet league was held at Meary Veg, Santon last weekend.
The event saw a field of 28 competitors taking part in dry, still and overcast conditions.
The leader after the first round was John Moore with a perfect 25 straight. There was a four-way tie for second place between juniors Joe Faragher and Zac Bellhouse along with veterans Peter Kelly and Paul Mihailovits who all scored 24. They were followed by Jeff Corkill, Stan Cross and James Simpson on 23.
After the second and final round was completed, joint third in C class were Les Devlin and Jack Clague on 41, while in second on 42 was Mike Whitehead but winning C class with 44 was Peter Fabrizio.
There was a four-way tie for second place in B class between George Davies, Mark Hepworth, Ted Kermeen and Mark Corrin all scoring 42 points, but winning the class with 44 was Madeleine Simpson..
It was no different in A class with a four-way tie for third place between John Moore, James Simpson, Jeff Corkill and Stan Cross all on 46.
In second place on 47 was Paul Mihailovits but top of the class with 48 was junior shooter Joe Faragher.
Results: A Class 1, J. Faragher 24, 24=48; 2, P. Mihailovits 24, 23=47; 3=, J Moore 25, 21/J. Simpson 23, 23/S. Cross 23, 23 and J. Corkill 23, 23=46. B Class 1, M. Simpson 22, 22=44; 2=, M. Corrin 19, 23/T. Kermeen 20, 22/M. Hepworth 22, 20 and G. Davies 23, 19=42. C class 1, P. Fabrizio 22, 22=44; 2, M. Whitehead 20, 22=42; 3=, J. Clague 20, 21 and L. Devlin 20, 21=41.
The range is closed this Sunday as a sign of respect for Remembrance Sunday. Duty officers this Saturday are S. Craine and M. Sweetman.
PETER KELLY