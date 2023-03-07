Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s 2023 Championship season got off to a brilliant start at a cold and cloudy Jurby on Sunday.
There was some excitement throughout for whoever won their individual classes claimed the IM plate which they can use for the year on their karts.
The action got underway with the Bambino class in which young Charlie Gregg claimed a full-house of wins, setting the fastest lap of 67.62 seconds.
Novice driver Thorryn Parker drove brilliantly in his debut appearance, improving lap times throughout.
Honda Cadet Extreme class has changed to standing (from rolling) starts, and it was Charlie Quine who claimed all three heats. He also took control of the final, leading into the first corner and steadily increasing his lead and take the win and the IM plate, setting a best lap of 54.79s.
Hot on his tail was Harvey-J Wagstaffe who drove exceptional throughout to secure second place, followed by Benjamin Corlett in his first drive in the class.
Novice drivers Jacob Murray and Benjamin Bradshaw drove well in their debuts, improving their pace throughout.
Linken Bevan claimed all three heats in the Junior Rotax category, and there was a good battle in the final but it was Bevan who took charge and continued to lead to the chequered flag from Eddie Dillon and Bobby Cowin. Bevan set the fastest lap of 46.99s.
Harry Warby claimed the first two heats in the Mini Max class, with debutee Travis Bradshaw the remaining one.
The final saw pole setter Warby take charge into the first corner, increasing his lead to take the win and the IM from Bradshaw and first timers Alex McCullagh and Benjamin Wells.
There were strong contenders in the Honda Senior Extreme class with Daniel Crossley claiming heats one and three, denied a third by Dan Fielden in the middle one.
The final saw some intense racing, but Crossley proved untouchable at the front to take the honours by 3.76s from Will Jones who had flown from London to participate. Rob Fagg was third, while Crossley set the fastest lap of 51.25s.
Fenella Lane claimed heats one and three in the Senior Rotax class, with Gavin Batty the middle one.
The finals saw the same two battling it out, but it was Lane who took the win and the IM plate, setting fastest lap of 47.21s.
*IM plate stands for Isle of Man. The individual can then use the initials instead of their race number throughout the 2023 season.
Thanks to clerk of the course Ian Clague, all marshals, medic Yvonne Dillon and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks all day.
l The next event Sunday, March 26 with racing from 11am.
Results (Finals only ) Bambino 1, Charlie Gregg; 2, Thorryn Parker. Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Charlie Quine; 2, Harvey-J Wagstaffe; 3, Benjamin Corlett; 4, Cav Sweeney; 5, Jack Kelly; 6, Jacob Murray; 7, Benjamin Bradshaw. Junior Rotax 1, Linken Bevan; 2, Eddie Dillon; 3, Bobby Cowin. Mini Max 1, Harry Warby; 2, Travis Bradshaw; 3, Benjamin Wells; 4, Alex McCullagh. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Daniel Crossley; 2, Will Jones; 3, Rob Fagg; 4, Harry Fox; 5, Chris Drinkwater; 6, Ray Corkish; 7, Lee Hill; 8, Nick Ford; 9, Daniel Jopson; 10, Michael Hall; 11, Bobby Corran; 12, Nuno Sousa; 13, Terry Rigaux. Senior Rotax 1, Fenella Lane; 2, Gavin Batty.