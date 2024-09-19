The fifth round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Suntera Global English Sporting League was held at Meary Veg in Santon on Sunday.
The event attracted a field of 26 competitors who took part in dry but overcast conditions.
The leader after the first stand were George Davies and Peter Kelly with perfect 10s, with Mark Corrin and Mark Sweetman in third place on nine followed by junior Zac Bellhouse and Mark Barnett on eight.
There was a new leader after stand two in Corrin with 17 points, with Davies in second place on 16 closely followed by Kelly in third on 15.
There were joint leaders after stand three with Kelly and Corrin both on 24, with Barnett now in third place on 23.
Kelly moved into the lead on his own after stand four on 33, with Corrin, Barnett and John Taylor all in joint second place on 30, with Bellhouse next on 29.
After the fifth and final stand, joint third in C class were Sue Doyle and Nicky Barnett on 27, while in second place on 32 was Mark Hepworth, with Zac Bellhouse taking C class with 39.
There was also a tie for third place in B class between Will Rand and Liam Kirkpatrick on 34, with Davies taking second on 37 but winning B class with 39 was Corrin.
The ties just kept coming as there was a three-way tie for third place in A class between Paul Mihailovits, Dave Corlett and Barnett on 38 points.
In second place on 40 points was newcomer John Taylor but winning A class and also high gun on the day was Kelly with 41 points.
Results: A Class 1, P. Kelly 10, 5, 9, 9, 8=41; 2, J. Taylor 7, 6, 8, 9, 10=40; 3=, M. Barnett 8, 6, 9, 7, 8, D. Corlett 7, 4, 8, 9, 10 and P. Mihailovits 7, 6, 7, 8, 10=38. B class 1, M. Corrin 9, 8,7, 6, 9=39; 2, G. Davies 10, 6, 3, 9, 9=37; 3=, L. Kirkpatrick 5, 7, 6, 8, 8 and W. Rand 5, 5, 9, 7, 8=34. C class 1, Z. Bellhouse 8, 5, 7, 9, 10=39; 2, M. Hepworth 5, 5, 7, 7, 8=32; 3=, N. Barnett 2, 5, 5, 6, 9, and S. Doyle 6, 6, 7, 4, 4=27.
A big thanks go to Will, Brian and the two Marks for setting the course up.
This Sunday sees the fifth round of the Tower Insurance DTL in the morning, followed by the fifth rounds of the Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT and the Manx Petroleum Olympic skeet leagues in the afternoon.
Duty officers this week are P. Kelly and B. Faragher.