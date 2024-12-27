Shaun Kelly’s 103rd-minute strike sealed the Railway Cup for Ayre United on Boxing Day.
The Tangerines were pegged back twice by opponents Peel in the final of the Plum Properties-sponsored competition at the Bowl, before clinching the silverware in extra-time.
Reigning Premier League champions Ayre seized the early initiative when opening the scoring in the 18th minute through Cameron Torr who latched onto Kelly’s pass before firing past Ryan Tate in the westerners’ goal.
It remained that way until just before the hour mark when Peel striker Rhys Oates broke free of the Ayre defence and kept his cool to slot home past goalkeeper Nathan Teare to make it 1-1.
Ayre appeared to have snatched victory late on when they were awarded a penalty when Scott Horne was adjudged the have handled the ball on the goalline, resulting in a straight red card.
Kelly fire home the spot-kick to make it 2-1 with only minutes remaining, but the 10 men of Peel rallied and were awarded a penalty of their own in injury time which Tomas Brown dispatched to force extra-time.
Ayre were also temporarily reduced to 10 men when Chris Duggan was sin-binned early on in the additional 30 minutes, but it was the Tangerines who scored the all-important next goal.
Tate rushed out of his goal to clear the ball but his clearance fell at the feet of Kelly some 40 yards and he showed his composure to fire a shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 and put Ayre on the brink of the cup.
Despite Peel pushing for another late equaliser, the Tangerines’ defence held firm and it was Ayre who clinched the Railway Cup for the second successive season.
