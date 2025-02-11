The latest round of the Callin Wild-sponsored fell running league took place on Saturday over the Snaefell Tholtans route.
This senior-only race was begun by 133 hardy souls in cold but relatively clear weather, although apparently conditions were decidedly ‘claggy’ in many places.
It was also aided by a new timing chip tag with which to confirm attendance at three of the checkpoints, which allowed speedy and accurate race progress as well as scope to check split times.
The race started not far from the Bungalow alongside the Victory Café, who again provided excellent pre- and post-race hospitality.
There followed a number of differing route choices, some opting to simply go ‘up and over’, others bearing right and the rest heading left, all seeking runnable ground to make progress.
The checkpoints were three excellent Manx tholtans: Block Eary, then another slew of route choices to arrive at Slieau Managh and gladly the welcome downhill blast to the river crossing and (inevitably) another steel climb up again to reach Ballaskella.
All of the tholtans offered a palpable sense of history and a feeling for those equally hardy folk who lived and worked in such areas.
The last checkpoint was reached after an extremely strenuous (leg-straining and lung-bursting) ascent back up Snaefell, then it was a comparative sprint back towards Victory café and a very welcome hot drink and cake.
All 133 runners completed the course, but in first place after another very fine run and a very rapid descent was Harry Kneen who finished just ahead of Mark Burman who had led for much of the race.
Third place went to Phil Knox, while fourth - and first veteran 40 - was Orran Smith. In fifth and continuing his excellent return to fell running after a very serious football injury was Harry Weatherill, while sixth was the still highly competitive Lloyd Taggart who was the leading vet 50.
In the other male age categories, first places went to Paul Sheard (vet 60) and Ian Callister (vet 70).
The first women, just, was Nikki Arthur in 11th place very closely followed by Alice Forster only one place below her in 12th overall.
Third was Jacqueline Lee followed by Katherine Cubbon, Victoria Jacobsen and Janette Gledhill in that order.
In the women’s age categories, first places went to Lee (vet 40), Rosy Craine (vet 50), Gledhill (vet 60) and Moira Hall (vet 70).
A huge congratulations goes to all the runners - it may have technically been a ‘short’ race, but it is still a challenging route with a very considerable climb on already tired legs.
Thanks go to race sponsor Callin Wild, all the landowners and DEFA for permissions to access, as well as Victory Café for again offering hugely appreciated pre and post-race facilities.
Also thanks to race organiser Rebecca Griffin, all of the Manx Fell Runners committee and helpers, registration, coordination of marshals, hardy marshals themselves, kit-checkers, time keepers and Tom Cringle for organising the new timing system and even making a bespoke board for the timing tags.
- The next race in the league is the reappearance of Narradale on Sunday, March 2.
LEE ALSTEAD