Harry Kneen became the third different winner in as many rounds of Western AC’s heritage trail running series on Sunday morning.
His time for the 10 kilometre out and back course from Peel to St John’s was 34min 57sec, the fastest of the league to date - two seconds quicker than Jordan Cain’s 34.57 in the pre-Christmas event.
Cain was runner-up on this occasion, six seconds in arrears, with round one winner Joel Smith third in 35.11.
Former Olympic cyclist Peter Kennaugh was fourth, while the leading female was Jayne Farquhar in 17th place overall with 47.16.
The 5km race was won by Bernat Munoz-Fite of King William’s College for the third time in succession with 20.08, lopping 10s off his previous best in round two.
In a repeat of that race, Lois Coppell was runner-up in 23.45, with Robbie Lambie third from over-70 Terry Bates, followed by leading females Diane Pope and Jan Cooil of the host club.
Jack Davison and Leighton Curphey continued their domination of the junior classes. Jack was close to breaking four minutes for the first time in the single lap 1km race, with Lucas Poggio runner-up. First girls were Amelia Cain and Chloe Creedon.
Leighton was almost 20s clear in the two-lap race, with James Fisher equally comfortable ahead of Jacob Milnes. Best of the girls for the third round in a row was Emira Bowden in fifth.
Western AC trail league (round three), Sunday - sponsored by Peel Fisheries: 10km: 1, Harry Kneen 34min 45sec; 2, Jordan Cain 34.51; 3, Joel Smith 35.11; 4, Peter Kennaugh 37.53; 5, Paul Rodgers 38.39; 6, Nick Ardern 38.42; 7, Jonny Pugh 39.28; 8, Andrew Milnes 39.55; 9, Phillip Cain 40.18; 10, Geoff Rice 40.25; 11, Josh Knight 41.05; 12, Christopher Hopkins (Sedgley Striders) 43.25; 13, Richard Allen 44.16; 14, Kirk Hind 44.30; 15, Peter Callin 46.21; 16, Neil Long 46.45; 17, Michael Eaton 37.23; 17, Jayne Farquhar 47.16; 18, Michael Loundes 47.37; 19, James Quirk 47.53; 20, Jamie Pope 47.53; 21, Maggie Watkins 50.03; 22, David Fisher 52.05; 23, Steve Willmott 56.23; 24, Denise Bridson 62.37; 25, Becca Greatbatch 63.08; 26, Moira Hall 70.59; 27, Karen Gadsby 70.59. 5km: 1, Bernat Munoz-Fite 20m 08s; 2, Lois Coppell 23.45; 3, Robbie Lambie 24.38 20; 4, Terry Bates 24.50; 5, Diane Pope 26.40; 6, Jan Cooil 26.54; 7, Marta Fite-Sanchez 27.35; 8, Louise Hollings 27.40; 9, Evie Crook 27.54; 10, Sharon Hyatt 28.20; 11, Philip Swales 31.40; 12, Sharon Counsell 31.40; 13, Ray Shooter 31.50; 14, Carol Roy (Lonely Goat) 31.56; 15, 16, Michelle Sherry 32.11; 16, Maura Kelly 35.30; 17, Michael Eaton 37.23. Junior 2km: 1, Leighton Curphey 7m 35s; 2, James Fisher 7.54; 3, Jacob Milnes 8.25; 4, Odin Bignell 8.30; 5, Emira Bowden 9.13; 6, Axel Kennaugh 9.22; 7, Devon Creedon 9.37; 8, Xenia Munoz-Fite 9.38; 9, Evelyn Stubbs 9.45; 10, Aaron Fisher 9.55; 11, Evan Eaton 10.09. 1km: 1, Jack Davison 4.04; 2, Lucas Poggio 4.25; 3, Norm Skelly-Martin 4.48; 4, Emerson Kennaugh 4.51; 5, Ben Christian 5.10; 6, Amelia Cain 5.17; 7, Chloe Creedon 5.24; 8, Heather Cottier 5.25; 9, Willow Quirk 5.26; 10, Elsie Bowden 5.27.
Final round is on Sunday, February 2.