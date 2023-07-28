The event, organised in memory of top local TT rider Dan Kneen, is back for the third year and powered by Dan’s long-term sponsor, Conister Bank.
The fundraiser is the ultimate test of endurance: a full day of continuous cycling for riders of all abilities on the Jurby circuit where Dan first raced motorbikes as a teenager.
Everything that made last May’s event so unforgettable is back and so much more. Categories include solos, pairs, teams, corporates and (new for 2023) the electric bike challenge.
The event is open to individuals and teams of all standards, and a corporate team will earn the right to have their name inscribed on the coveted corporate winner’s trophy.
It can be whatever you want it to be. An ultra-competitive sporting event, family-friendly fun, or more importantly, simply a good laugh with your mates.
There is a Petite Le Dans event for children to come have and have a go at in age category groups. In addition there is a fun lap for anyone wanting to give it a go (parents can ride round with them).
l For more information re entries for the event, which takes place on Saturday/Sunday, August 5-6 go to https://www.cycling.im/events/le-dans-24hr-cycle-event
A range of specially-designed Le Dans cycling kit, sported above by some leading TT riders, can be purchased via the dankneen.shop website.