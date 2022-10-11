League opener this Sunday at Port-e-Chee
Entries have now closed for the first of four rounds of the Isle of Man Cross-Country League, sponsored by Law Trust this Sunday.
It takes place at Port-e-Chee Meadow near Braddan Bridge on the outskirts of Douglas, organised by Manx Harriers, with race HQ in Douglas Rugby Club. The first race gets underway at 1pm.
The course is largely on agricultural grassland which is fairly flat, with one hill on each full lap. The senior races will be run over slightly reduced distances for the first round, with mileages likely to increase later in the season.
The senior, veteran and junior men’s race will be over three full laps of the course, a distance of approximately nine kilometres.
The senior, veteran and junior women, and under-17 men, will race over two full laps, a distance of around six kilometres.
Full details of all race distances from under-nines upwards, together with the course map, are on the Isle of Man Athletics website www.iomathletics.com
The minimum age for competitors is seven years on the day of the race.
All competitors must make arrangements to collect their race numbers from the Sports Institute (upstairs room) at the NSC from 5.30pm to 7.30pm tomorrow, Friday. Those unable to attend should arrange to have their number collected for them.
Anyone who has not yet paid for their entry by bank transfer must pay when collecting their race number on Friday. Payment can be made by cash, or by cheque payable to IoM Athletics.
There is a large parking area at Douglas Rugby Club which should accommodate everyone on Sunday. An alternative is to park in the vicinity of the NSC and to walk up the road from Quarter Bridge.
Timetable and approximate distances as follows: Midday - Course open for inspection; 1pm - Under-nine boys (900 metres - one short lap); 1.05pm - Under-nine girls (900m - one short lap); 1.10pm - Under- 11 boys (1,800 metres - two short laps); 1.20pm - Under-11 girls (1,800 metres - two short laps); 1.35pm - Under-15 boys, Under-17 women (3,900 metres - one short lap, one large lap); 1.37pm - Under-13 boys and girls, Under-15 girls, Short Course (3,000 metres - one large lap); 2.10pm - Under-17 men, junior/senior/veteran women (6,000 metres - two large laps); 2.10pm – junior/ senior/veteran men (9,000 metres - three large laps).
All competitors are asked to report in at the start line of their respective race at least five minutes before the start time. Spectators are advised to please keep off the racing line and obey instructions from marshals.
